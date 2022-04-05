The Senate on Tuesday, April 5 extended the implementation of the 2021 budget from March 31 to May 31

The extension was approved following the consideration of a Bill to Amend the 2021 Appropriation Act

Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi said that the extension of the budget period became important given the need to complete ongoing projects

The implementation of the 2021 budget has been extended from March 31 to May 31, according to the Nigerian Senate.

Premium Times reported that this followed the consideration of a Bill to Amend the 2021 Appropriation Act sponsored by Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi.

The Senate has extended the capital component implementation of the 2021 Appropriation Act. Photo credit: @NgrSenate

Source: Facebook

The upper legislative chamber suspended Rule 78(1) of the Senate Standing Orders 2022 (as amended), to enable the upper chamber to expeditiously introduce and pass the bill.

The bill was read during plenary on Tuesday, April 5, for the first, second, and third time after the suspension of Rule 78(1), The Guardian added.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Abdullahi, the 2022 Appropriation Act was amended to extend the implementation from December 31, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

He argued that the extension became imperative in view of the need to complete ongoing projects nearing completion.

2022 Budget: We did nothing wrong, NASS replies President Buhari

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan stated that the National Assembly did nothing wrong to adjust the 2022 budget.

Lawan said this while responding to correspondents' question on President Muhammadu Buhari's reservations about the adjustment by lawmakers in the budget.

He noted that the legislature does not necessarily have to agree with the president on every issue, adding that what is most important is that Buhari is pleased with the outcome of the work done.

Nigeria's 2022 budget is riddled with corruption as BudgIT discovers over N378bn hidden duplicated projects

Meanwhile, Nigeria's civic tech organisation, BudgIT revealed that out of 21,108 capital projects in the 2022 approved budget, 460 are duplicated projects worth over N378.9billion.

The budget tracker also raised alarm over-inflated projects amounting to billions of Naira directly linked to the State House and the Presidency.

According to Gabriel Okeowo, BudgIT’s Country Director the loopholes for fraud in the 2022 FG budget is a crime against the 86million Nigerians living below the poverty line.

Source: Legit.ng