When it comes to the welfare of the Nigerian troops, the PDP has a lot of allegations hanging over it

One of the claims is that during the PDP's 16-year leadership, the salaries of most soldiers were stolen by politicians

According to the presidency, soldiers at the time died on the battlefield because they did not have sufficient ammunition to fight with

The presidency has spoken again on some of the failures of the former administration under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement released by Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari's media aide, the presidency alleged that during the 16-year period in which the PDP took over the federal government, the Nigerian Army was full of what it called phantom soldiers.

The presidency said the APC is fighting to fix the PDP's mess (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Soldiers' salaries stolen

The statement seen by Punch added that at the time, the salaries of soldiers went into the pockets of PDP politicians as troops died on the battlefield because they were ill-equipped to face terrorists.

No military aid from foreign allies

Even more, it stated that within this period, Nigeria's international allies refused to supply the country with military kit and aid.

The presidency said:

"We cannot forget under PDP, the nation had an army full of phantom soldiers whose pay went to PDP politicians’ pockets while our under-resourced real soldiers died in the fight against terrorist insurgents and our international allies refused to supply Nigeria kit and military aid."

APC's mission, progress

Shehu boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s major endeavour is to fix the many problems created by the PDP, especially in the anti-terrorism war.

He said:

"...the serial and criminal failures of the PDP’s long and damaging period in office, which the Muhammadu Buhari administration and All Progressives Congress (APC) have strived these past seven years to repair.

"Today with the APC, the army is resourced, we have fighter jets from our partners, Boko Haram is being driven from every inch of Nigerian territory, and ISWA’s leader was eliminated in a Nigerian airstrike."

read the full statement below:

Terrorists in trouble as Buhari orders military to use force on them

Meanwhile, President Buhari had moved against criminal elements in the country, when he instructed the military to go after terrorists and kidnappers with force.

At the same time, the military authorities said troops killed fighters of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram during a fire-fight in Biu, Borno.

This, however, was as bandits had reportedly shifted base to Niger north district, invading parts of Kontagora and Mashegu Local Governments, after allegedly wreaking havoc in Niger east for some months.

