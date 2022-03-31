Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo receives a courtesy call from a powerful delegation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The delegation was made up of Imams, Islamic scholars, and Muslim leaders from all over the country

During the visit, Osinbajo urged religious and political elites to show more responsibility in ensuring peace and positive changes in society

Aso Rock - Some Imams, Islamic scholars, and youth leaders on Thursday, March 31 visited Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Receiving the leaders from several Muslim groups across the country, Osinbajo noted that unity and tolerance are crucial values needed to safeguard peace and stability in a multi-religious society like Nigeria.

VP Osinbajo pose for a photo with the delegation after the meeting. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

The delegation of more than 25 Islamic clerics, intellectuals, and leaders of different groups was drawn from higher institutions, National Council of Ulamas, Qadiriyya Movement, Fitiyanul Islam of Nigeria, Dariya Sect, and National Council of Muslim Youths.

Others are the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, Jammat Tajdidul Islamy, Salafiyya Youth Movement, Imams from the National Mosque, and Legislative Quarters in Apo, Abuja.

The delegation was led by Prof. Siraj Abdulkarim from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, who is also the national chairman of the Community and Youth Development, a public affairs group of Ulamas.

Speaking to the delegation, Osinbajo said:

“Until you engage with the people, you can’t tell what they and others want. Engagement is so important, I believe very strongly in engagement.”

While welcoming his guests, Prof. Osinbajo noted his delight at the coming of the delegation saying:

“It is not often that one gets the honour of such a visit.”

The vice president asked members of the delegation to suggest ways for the country to attain more unity and promised that the interaction with members of the delegation and other groups in the country will not be a one-off.

Having heard from several of the members of the delegation who raised different issues bothering on the unity of the country, good governance, religious harmony among others, the VP stated:

“I am enriched from what I have heard today and I have noted all the issues. I wish we had a bit more time. I agree we should engage more. The issues you have raised show us clearly that the future of this country lies with the elites, especially religious and political elites.”

Responding, Prof. Abdulkarim noted that the unnecessary rivalry between Christians and Muslims has to be doused and called on Osinbajo to initiate a programme to further promote understanding and unity.

He also called for a more invigorating fight against corruption in the country by the Buhari-led administration.

