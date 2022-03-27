The former governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano has shared a detailed revelation about his planned move abroad

In a recent interview with a national daily, Obiano disclosed that he hurriedly left the handover ceremony in a bid to keep up with his doctor's appointment

Meanwhile, EFCC operatives pounced on the embattled politician hours after he lost the constitutional immunity shielding him from prosecution while in office

The immediate past governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, has explained why he tried to leave Nigeria on March 17, the same day he handed over to his successor, Chukwuma Soludo.

In an exclusive interview with Premium Times on Saturday, March 26, Obiano, through his lawyer, Patrick Ikwueto (a Senior Advocate of Nigeria), said he was not fleeing Nigeria.

Obiano explains

He said he was rather hurrying to keep a doctor’s appointment to treat a “semi fatal condition”.

“He was not running away,” Mr Ikwueto said. “Why will he run away when his family is here and he has a lot to do here? The fact is that he (Obiano) has a medical condition for which he had a prior appointment to see his Specialist Doctor for treatment at Spring Creek Urology Specialists LLC, Houston, Texas, U.S.A.”

Mr Ikwueto said the former governor had since mid last year received treatment at the U.S. medical facility every three months.

The lawyer said:

“The last time he was there was December 2021 and became due for another round of treatment this March shortly before he handed over to Soludo."

Mr Ikwueto declined to disclose the exact ailment Mr Obiano is treating but the news outlet learnt the former governor was diagnosed with prostate cancer early last year.

“He (Obiano) was lucky that the disease was detected on time. It was still at an early stage when he was diagnosed last year,” said a source familiar with the former governor’s medical condition. He asked not to be named because he had no permission to discuss “private and confidential matters” concerning Mr Obiano.

Obiano and permission to travel

Mr Ikwueto also said Mr Obiano got permission from federal authorities to travel for urgent medical treatment and that the former governor was surprised that after he was given assurance that he could proceed on his trip, he was blocked at the airport.

Obiano contacted AGF

But independent findings by the news outlet indicate it was the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, that Mr Obiano contacted.

Mr Malami reportedly told him to proceed on his trip and promised to advise the EFCC to suspend action on his case until his return from the United States.

