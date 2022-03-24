Popular Nigerian cleric, Primate Ayodele has again faulted the Buhari-led APC administration, two days before the party's national convention

In a statement released by his media aide, the man of God disclosed what would happen during the forthcoming exercise

Speaking further, Primate Ayodele noted the turn of the convention would produce the next chairman of the party, adding that the exercise will cause chaos within the party

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said the national convention of the All Progressive Congress (APC), scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 26th, in Abuja will end in a surprising manner.

PM News reports that the cleric made this known through a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin on Wednesday, March 23.

He said some people will angrily leave the convention ground due to embarrassment as he foresees the convention coming through in a surprising manner.

Primate Ayodele revelations are coming barely a day after Buhari met with the APC governors over the national convention. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

He said:

‘’The cabal will scale through with their plans in the national convention, let the leaders watch against violence. The convention will come through in a surprising way, there will be a lot of game-changers in the convention and it will end some political characters in the APC.

‘’Some will be angry, some will angrily leave the convention ground due to the embarrassment they will witness.’’

Selection of the new chairman

Primate Ayodele added that cabals will still succeed in selecting the national chairman of the party even though it will lead to the extinction of some prominent politicians in the party.

