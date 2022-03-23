The House of Representatives member, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, is under the radar of the PDP for his defection to the APC

According to the opposition party, going by the Nigerian constitution, Dogara's seat should be declared vacant for his defection

Having heard the suit, the Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Monday, April 11 as the date to give a verdict on the case

Monday, April 11 has been fixed by the Federal High Court in Abuja as the date for judgment in a suit seeking Honourable Yakubu Dogara's sack from the House of Representatives following his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The date was fixed by Justice Donatus Okorowo in a sitting on Wednesday, March 23, The Nation has gathered.

The suit was brought before the court by the PDP

PDP files suit

The suit was brought before the court by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Bauchi state chairman, Hamza Akuyam, Daily Nigerian added.

Dogara, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the APC were mentioned in the suit as defendants.

According to the plaintiffs, Dogara's seat in the lower chamber should be declared vacant by virtue of Section 68(1)(g) of the Constitution.

