The Nigerian Army (NA) is known for upholding discipline and upright conducts among its officer

Recently, an officer attached to Army University, Biu, Borno, reportedly broke the code and went too far with his misconduct

The officer who was seen posing in a colonel's officer has been sacked by the leadership of the force

An officer of the Nigerian Army who is attached to the Army University, Biu, Borno state has been reportedly sacked for professional misconduct.

Quoting Sahara Reporters, Joe Igbokwe, an aide to Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, said the officer, before his punishment, was seen in an online post holding a mug in a colonel's office.

The officer was sacked for his chronic misconduct (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

News of the development was reportedly shared online by a commanding NA officer.

The viral message read:

“Private soldier dismissed from service after taking a photo in a colonel’s office. Pls personnel should be warned cause it’s getting out of hand."

The incident was also confirmed by another military operative who frowned at his colleague's misconduct.

The officer was quoted to have said:

“This guy is so indisciplined, a chronic one but I don’t think he deserved to be dismissed with what he just did.”

Read Igbokwe's Facebook post on the issue:

