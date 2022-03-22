Indegenes of Ile-Ife, Osun State, protesting the appointment of a non-native as Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, on Monday stormed the institution with traditionalists.

The Punch Newspaper reports that the protesters walking bare footed, appeared in white clothes and marched from the university’s gate.

The traditionalists formed a circle in front of the institution’s Senate Building and were dancing round and chanting praises of Osun river goddess.

The protesters also allegedly beat up some security men at the main gate of the university, while attempting to take over the area.

While the protest lasted, the protesters, prevented movement in and out of the university and reportedly chased some workers out of their duty posts at the Senate Building.

One of the organisers of the protest, who did not want his name in print, while speaking with our correspondent, however denied allegations that they attacked staff members and chased them out of their offices.

“It was a peaceful protest. Nobody was harmed, nobody was harassed. The entire Ife city is not happy with the oppression unleashed on us,” he said.The protesting Ife indigenes also closed the university’s two major gates as early as 6.00 a.m, thereby preventing vehicular movement from coming into the campus, while those inside the campus were disallowed from leaving, News Agency of Nigeria reports

The protesters also prevented staff members, students and other stakeholders from either coming into or leaving the university.

The protests began after the University Governing Council led by its Chairman, Chief Owelle Udoji, last Thursday announced a Professor of Agricultural Economics, Adebayo Bamire, as the 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, the Public Relations Officer of the university, however, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday evening.

