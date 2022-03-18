A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who is also a spokesperson to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Joe Igbokwe, has given a full description of Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Igbokwe who spoke of late Ojukwu's widow via his Facebook page on Friday, March 18, admitted that just like her husband was a lion, she is a lioness.

Joe Igbokwe referred to Bianca as a lioness (Photo: Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu)

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the middle-aged woman who was involved in a fight with the wife of former Governor Willie Obiano's wife, Ebelechukwu, the APC chieftain said Bianca is:

One of the brightest and best in Igboland A priceless jewel of inestimable value A classical and celebrated beauty in her own class A scholar in the best tradition A well-brought child A former ambassador to Spain A former Miss Nigeria Daughter of a former Governor of the old Anambra State, Chief CC Onoh Wife of Ikemba Nnewi, former President of Biafra. A big fish A jewel of inestimable value in Nnewi

He wrote:

Bianca Ojukwu confirms giving Obiano’s wife "dirty slap", gives reason

Earlier, Bianca had confirmed that she slapped immediate past Anambra First Lady, Ebele Obiano on Thursday, March 17, in Awka, Anambra state.

Setting the records straight on Friday, March 18, Mrs. Ojukwu said she slapped Mrs Obiano to defend herself after the wife of the former governor attempted to remove her headgear in public.

I ignored her verbal and physical assaults - Bianca

Speaking further, the former Ambassador to Spain explained that she ignored several provocative verbal and physical assaults from the former first lady who she alleged was intoxicated by alcohol.

Source: Legit.ng