Nigerian youths have been supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the leadership of Godwin Emiefele

Kingsley Obiora, the CBN deputy governor confirming this said the apex bank distributed N3.9billion and created over 37,000 jobs

Obiora in a statement, on Thursday, March 17, explained that this was achieved through the Entrepreneurship Development Centers

Dr. Kingsley Obiora, the deputy governor in charge of Economic Policy at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has declared that Nigerian youths have been supported by the apex bank under Governor Godwin Emiefele.

Obiora explained that over 37,000 jobs were created and N3.9bn distributed for Nigerians through the Entrepreneurship Development Centers since 2008.

Kingsley Obiora says Nigerian youths have been supported by the apex bank. Photo credit: @osita_chidoka, @NeximBank

Source: Twitter

This was made known in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, March 17. The ex-special adviser explained that since 2008 the apex bank made it possible to train these students in a skill

He noted that they have been training Nigerian youth since 2008, adding that number of trainees we have from just 2915 to almost 83,000 in 2021.

His words:

“These centres are basically to ensure that we develop skills for the purpose of job creation for our youths. And since 2008 that we started, we have grown the number of trainees we have from just 2915 to almost 83,000 in 2021.

“What we do is that we train these students in a skill that they choose and then we create cheap loans at a very low-interest rate that can help them do now and start doing that job or skill.

“During this period we have actually distributed over about N3.9billion to all the trainees and in the process created over 37,000 jobs.”

Source: Legit.ng