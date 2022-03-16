The National Judicial Council (NJC) has taken strong actions against two judges in Abuja and Kaduna state

FCT, Abuja - The National Judicial Council (NJC) has placed Justice Muawiyah Baba Idris of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on watchlist over alleged misconduct.

Soji Oye, spokesman of the NJC, announced this in a statement, saying the action was taken at the 97th meeting of the council on Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16.

Legit.ng gathers that Justice Idris was indicted for signing the Writ of Possession for execution on the same day he delivered judgement in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/FT/36/19 between Sicons Nigeria Ltd V Nile Place Restaurant and Catering Services Ltd.

The suit was for recovery of demised property.

The NJC explained that Justice Idris' action was in contravention of Proviso to Order 27 Rule (16) (b) High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Procedure Rules 2018 and Order 4 (1) and (2) of the Judgement Enforcement Rules 2004.

It was learnt that another judge, Mohammed M. Ladan of the Kaduna state high court, was issued a warning.

The NJC reportedly found merit in the petition written against Ladan in Suit No. KDH/KAD/1321/2018 between VTLS Inc. Vs Ahmadu Bello University.

Ladan signed the Writ of Attachment while the Garnishee Order Nisi was pending.

Orji Kalu: HURIWA calls for sanction of Nigerian judges

In another report, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has challenged the NJC through the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed, to sanction Justice Mohammed Idris and other judges for presiding over cases in federal high courts despite their elevation to the Court of Appeal.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, the national coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the CJN and the NJC should immediately recommend punishment for Idris over the “malicious prosecution” of a former governor of Abia state, Uzor Kalu.

HURIWA, in an earlier letter to the CJN dated February 14, 2022, recalled that on Friday, May 8, 2021, the Supreme Court of Nigeria overturned the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos state which convicted and sentenced Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to 12 years imprisonment for alleged fraud.

