At least seven security operatives, including the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Nasko, Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, were killed by bandits on Tuesday.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened around 1pm.

The gunmen, who attempted to launch an attack on Nasko were engaged by the security operatives, comprising the police, military and local vigilantes.

The Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the incident, said the DPO, two other policemen, and four vigilante members lost their lives during the gun battle.

Abiodun said, “On 15/03/2022 at about 1300hrs, armed bandits/terrorists invaded Nasko village, Magama LGA of Niger State.

“Police operatives with vigilante members were immediately mobilized by DPO Nasko and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle in which some the hoodlums were neutralised and others escaped with gunshot injuries. Unfortunately, during the gun battle, the DPO, two other policemen, and four vigilante members lost their lives.”

He said the Area Commander, Kotangora, had drafted reinforcement with the military personnel to the area to forestall break down of law and order.

He said the Command condoled with the families of officers and vigilante members who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, while reassuring members of the public that the Command will not be deterred or relent in it’s effort to curb banditry in the State.

Source: Legit.ng