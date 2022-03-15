Medical health experts in Nigeria have called for more cleft research and in-depth data in the country

According to Prof. Emmanuel Ameh, most birth defects which are diagnosed before a child is born are about 85 to 99 percent accurate

In Nigeria, Smile Train has rolled out the cleft e-registry to help collect data on cleft occurrences in the country

FCT, Abuja - Cleft care experts at the 2nd Fundamentals of Cleft Research, Grants Writing and Publication Hybrid Training organised recently by Smile Train, have called for more cleft research in Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathered that the training was organised in partnership with the National Surgical, Obstetrics, Anaesthesia and Nursing Plan (NSOANP) for Nigeria.

The Buhari-led administration has been urged to invest more in healthcare. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

According to Prof. Emmanuel Ameh, Professor and Consultant Paediatric Surgeon, National Hospital, Abuja, most birth defects which are diagnosed before a child is born are about 85 to 99 percent accurate.

He noted that research could help with accuracy in the detection of cleft before birth, calling for a more in-depth quality of the data.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“With these improvements, we can make sure that the mother gets the right counselling, deliver at the right place with the right information. We need to develop research that will help us to improve the quality of our outcomes in cleft care.

“For instance, though causes of cleft are still unknown, properly funded research will help us come close to the identification of common environmental factors which we can address and prevent.”

In Nigeria, Smile Train is leading with the implementation of the National Surgical Obstetric, Anaesthesia and Nursing Plan which aims to enhance collaboration between government and healthcare professionals to enhance quality care reaching local communities.

In advancing innovation, Smile Train has rolled out the cleft e-registry to help collect data on cleft occurrences in Nigeria.

Smile Train has active programs in over 70 countries globally, 40 of which are in Africa, working with over 255 partner surgeons in the continent.

Nigeria Union of Journalists lauds NGOs’ support to deepen healthcare delivery

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended the intervention of some non-governmental organisations like Smile Train in bridging the healthcare gap in Nigeria's health sector.

Speaking during a media roundtable in Abuja, chairman of the NUJ FCT Council, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbeche, stressed the need to encourage more investments in Nigeria’s health sector to guarantee the wellbeing of citizens and reduce health tourism.

Ogbeche stressed the need to encourage more investments in Nigeria’s health sector like Smile Train has done.

Source: Legit.ng