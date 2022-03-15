Herdsmen in Benue state have receievd what appears to be a final warning by the governor, Samuel Ortom

Ortom said the state government would not tolerate any more attacks or invasions by herdsmen against residents of Benue

According to the governor, over 20 people have been killed in attacks by herders within the past two weeks in Benue state

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has said that his administration would take decisive action against militia herders and invaders in the state.

Speaking on Monday, March 14, at a press conference on the state of the nation, Ortom warned that the state government would no longer droll over the number of residents killed on a daily basis but confront herders invading communities in Benue.

Ortom said that all herders and invaders roaming the streets of Benue will be decisively dealt with Photo: Samuel Ortom

Source: Twitter

The governor said that actions against the herders will be taken through community efforts in collaboration with convention security agents in Benue state.

He added that the herders have continued to attack communities including Guma, Logo and Gwer West, Agatu in an unprovoked manner for the past two weeks.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Killings by herdsmen in Benue

A statement released by Nathaniel Ikyur, the chief press secretary to the governor after the conference said the governor revealed that in less than those two weeks, more than 20 people have been killed by the herders.

Ortom said this has led to the growing number of internally displaced person camps in Benue state.

The statement that was seen by Legit.ng read:

"The growing number of IDPs in Benue. As I speak, more than 1.5million people are still living in poor shanties as shelter. They have nowhere to go to.

Further calling on the president to resign, Ortom said the present administration has showcased a high level of incompetence, abysmal performance, lack of clear direction that has heightened insecurity in Nigeria.

Ortom added:

"Let me be clear: Buhari's failure as President has led Nigeria to the most corrupt, disunited, disorganized government in the history of our country.

"This has brought unprecedented economic hardship, chaos, escalated insecurity where lives don't matter."

2023: Finally, top influential governor gets approval from kinsmen to join Senate race

Traditional and political leaders in the Nzorov clan of Benue state have given their approval to Governor Samuel Ortom to contest for Senate seat.

The approval by the leaders for Ortom to run for Benue northwest senatorial seat at the 2023 elections was handed to the governor on Saturday, March 5.

According to the leaders, Ortom has their blessing to not only run for Senate but also to pursue any highest political career he deems fit.

Governor Ortom doesn't hate Buhari, prays for him every day, aide finally reveals

Ikyur had said that his principal does not have an atom of hatred for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The chief press secretary to the Benue state governor said that Governor Ortom urges everyone to ensure they pray for President Buhari as the leader of the country.

According to Ikyur, the governor has been vocal against the leadership style of the president because he can not stand the atrocities committed by herdsmen in Benue state.

Source: Legit.ng