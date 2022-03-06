Traditional and political leaders in the Nzorov clan of Benue state have given their approval to Governor Samuel Ortom to contest for Senate seat

The approval by the leaders for Ortom to run for Benue northwest senatorial seat at the 2023 elections was handed to the governor on Saturday, March 5

According to the leaders, Ortom has their blessing to not only run for Senate but also to pursue any highest political career he deems fit

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has gotten a nod from his kinsmen to contest for the Benue northwest senatorial seat in the much expected 2023 general election.

This new development obviously clears the air about speculations and rumours in various quarters about Ortom's ambition to join the Senate at the completion of his second tenure as governor of Benue state.

Governor Ortom has received blessings from his kinsmen to contest for Senate in 2023 Photo: Nathaniel Ikyur

Source: UGC

Meeting with members of the Nzorov clan - consisting of traditional and political leaders - on Saturday, March 5, Governor Ortom said he is now convinced to contest the Zone B Senate seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ortom had in a short address to his kinsmen informed them that he had finally been convinced about heading to the Senate after his tenure as governor of Benue state.

A statement by Nathaniel Ikyur, the chief press secretary to Ortom said the governor admitted that God has confirmed to him to contest for the election and requested if they were in agreement with the vision.

He, thereafter, spoke with the Nzorov council ward executive council of the PDP where he also got their blessings to contest for the Zone B Senate in 2023.

Nzorov leaders react to Ortom's political ambition

In his reaction, the district head of Nzorov, Chief Gwatse Akaahena, affirmed the people's support for the governor to go ahead and run for the senate seat.

Akaahena who spoke on behalf of traditional and political leaders said they were in full support of their son to not only contest and win the senate seat but also conquer higher offices.

Also speaking, the Nzorov council ward chairman of the PDP, Ezekiel Adikpe, spoke on behalf of the party from the governor's council ward.

Ortom is billed to also extend his consultations to the PDP executives in the Guma local government area as well as party stakeholders in Masev, Ihyarev and Nongov Development Association, MINDA as part of consultations for his Senate ambition.

After this, leaders from the MINDA political axis will meet with Jemgbagh leaders to seek their blessings and support for the governor ahead of the senatorial election.

Governor Ortom doesn't hate Buhari, prays for him every day, aide finally reveals

Ikyur had said that his principal does not have an atom of hatred for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The chief press secretary to the Benue state governor said that Governor Ortom urges everyone to ensure they pray for President Buhari as the leader of the country.

According to Ikyur, the governor has been vocal against the leadership style of the president because he can not stand the atrocities committed by herdsmen in Benue state.

I have written my will, several attempts have been made to assassinate me, Nigerian governor cries out

Governor Ortom had made some very bold statements regarding the spate of insecurity in Benue and Nigeria at large.

The Benue state governor said he cannot be intimidated by anyone even though several attempts have been made to eliminate him.

In preparation for the worse, Governor Ortom said he has prepared his will and expressed confidence that his family would be fine.

Source: Legit.ng