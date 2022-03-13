Despite the crackdown on unscrupulous online money lenders by the federal government through the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), a single mother of two has narrated how her contact received a message that she is HIV positive.

Nasiru Ebunoluwa who spoke with Legit.ng revealed that she was owing an online loan app, Hero loan a sum of N18,000. According to her, she took a loan of 12,000 to pay back N18,000 in 7 days. she disclosed that she defaulted for a few days and was contacted by one of their agents.

Ebunoluwa has been declared HIV positive by online loan shark, Hero loan.

She said:

"I took a loan of N12,000 to pay N16100 from an online app, Hero loan. I defaulted for some days and I was contacted by one of their agents. The lady was very rude. She talks as if she is God. I sourced for the money and repaid the loan. I was surprised this morning when one of my cousins contacted and informed me of the message she received about me. Other people contacted me that they received a disturbing message about me."

The message sent to her contacts reads:

Treat as urgent

This is to inform the general public that Nusiru Ebunoluwa with phone number 09034056*** has tested positive to HIV/AIDS and escaped from the healthcare facility with the mindset of infecting the public. Kindly avoid her and contact the nearest police station or healthcare centre so that she can be be apprehended and taken back to the heath centre.

Checking the sender's number - 09014306305

Legit.ng in efforts to hear from the loan app agent called the sender's number. The agent, simply identified by true caller as Toyin, connected but did not utter a word at the other end. She eventually disconnected the call after several unanswered 'hellos'. She immediately blocked the number the reporter used in calling her.

Other victims allegedly declared dead

Some of the online loan shark allegedly some of their victims dead.

Apart from the above, some victims have also raised allegations that some of these loan apps declared them dead after they defaulted, sending their obituaries to their contacts.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that the federal government of Nigeria has finally commenced a crackdown on online loan apps parading as lenders in Nigeria.

According to the government, online loan companies have caused a lot of damages in the country through invasion of people's privacy, breaching Nigeria's data laws among others.

As a result of this, the federal government, in other to protect the interest of Nigerians from these online loan apps and their illegal practices, has listed two important things it is set in motion against them.

