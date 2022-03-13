Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has opened up on some aspects of his private life and successful career

Buratai credited his successful career in the army to his absolute faith in God, diligence, training, and devotion to Nigeria

According to the former COAS, his track record is characterised by courage, honesty, loyalty, professionalism and patriotism

A former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai says his absolute faith in God, diligence, professionalism, training, personal development and devotion to Nigeria helped his career in the army.

Nigeria's ambassador to the Republic of Benin made the disclosure in a recent interview with Vanguard, saying the army was more than just a profession to him.

Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, rtd Ambassador of Nigeria to Benin Republic was the 20th chief of army staff. Photo credit: Tukur Buratai

He said:

"I took everyone in the Army regardless of where the soldier or officer hailed from as my family. I put in every effort to build a track record characterized by courage, honesty, loyalty, professionalism and patriotism.

Wherever I served I tried to put in my best. I also tried to identify people with prospects, people who were diligent and highly skillful in what they did."

Buratai speaking further narrated how he found himself in the Nigerian army. According to him, the fact that his father was a soldier influenced his decision to join the military.

He, however, explained that there was never a time his father told him to join the army. The former army chief explained that he did not mention his decision to join the army until after he was shortlisted.

Buratai pursued his military ambition to its peak and ended his professional career as Nigeria’s COAS and henchman of the counter-insurgency operations.

Buratai finally speaks on littered 2023 presidential posters urging him to contest

Legit.ng previously reported that Buratai dismissed the claim that he is planning to join the litany of politicians contesting for Nigeria's presidential seat in 2023.

Distancing himself from various 2023 presidential posters littered across major cities of the country, Buratai said he is not contesting for the presidency.

The former army chief made his known in a statement that said he is content with being the Nigerian ambassador to the Republic of Benin.

