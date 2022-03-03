The police in Anambra state has reacted to viral video footage of a man Mr Olisa Igbonwa, rumoured to be buried alive and threatened over chieftaincy title

It was gathered that Igbonwa was in a casket taken around the community by the elders and buried in a forest

In a twist of event, Igbonwa visited the police station and explained all that transpired while noting that he would receive the chieftaincy title notwithstanding the threat therein

A man identified simply as Mr Olisa Igbonwa, from Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra state, who was rumoured to have been buried alive has resurfaced at the police headquarters in Awka.

The Punch reports that Igbonwa, a kinsman of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on Wednesday, March 2, visited the Anambra state police command, Awka and declared that he was alive and not buried alive by his kinsmen as reported.

The Anambra man, Mr Olisa Igbonwa, at the police headquarters. Photo credit: The News Chronicle

The video

Meanwhile, there has been been a viral video claiming that one Chief Olisa Igbonwa was buried alive in Alor, Anambra state by the elders of the village.

The video claimed that the elders of the community met and took a decision to bury and mourn Igbonwa alive for taking ‘Ichie Ngene’ title by himself in the community.

He resurfaces

However, Igbonwa, who was at the office of the Anambra police public relations officer, said that he is not only alive but would complete the taking of the Ichie title, irrespective of the threat to be buried alive.

According to him, he received a chieftaincy title from HRM Igwe Alor but was threatened by one Mr Uzoma Igbonwa and others to renounce the chieftaincy title within 30 days or face dire consequences.

Police react

However, the police in a statement by the spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, has declared the said publication and the video clip as false and misleading.

The CP urged members of the public, especially the press to always cross-check their facts before publication in order not to mislead the public.

