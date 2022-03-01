Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, the Vice-President's wife, stormed the Nigerian senate to observe today's session

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan who welcomed the Vice President’s wife to the Senate commended women for showing interest in the constitutional development in the country

Meanwhile, some members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, kicked against the move to usher in the wife of the VP, to witness voting on the clauses up for consideration in the Constitution Amendment Bills

The wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo on Tuesday, March 1st, led a delegation of women to observe the Senate's plenary.

The Nation reports that the Senators are preparing to vote on Bills proposed by its committee to amend the 1999 Constitution.

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan recognised the presence of Mrs. Osinbajo and her team at the gallery.

Dolapo Osinbajo was at the Senate to witness voting on the clauses up for consideration in the Constitution Amendment Bills.

In the delegation is the United Nations Country Representative to Nigeria, Comfort Lamptey, The Nigerian Tribune added.

First Lady, Aisha visited earlier

Recall that the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari was, last Tuesday, at the National Assembly to observe the laying of the report of the Ad hoc Committee on the 1999 Constitution Review.

Aisha Buhari was accompanied by the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and a delegation of Nigerian women to the parliament.

