A request by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to further detain two accomplices of the suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, has been approved by a Federal High Court.

The Nation reports that the court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city granted the request by the NDLEA to detain Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus for 14 days.

The duo who would be detained at the NDLEA facility was named in the case involving suspended DCP Abba Kyari's alleged illegal drug peddling.

Two accomplices in the case of illegal drug trafficking involving suspended DCP Kyari would be detained for 14 days

Granting the agency's request, Justice Zainab Abubakar said Umeibe and Alphonous should be held by the NDLEA facility pending investigation of the crimes they allegedly committed.

The judge's order followed the request made by the director of the Prosecution and Legal Services of the NDLEA, Joseph Sunday.

Sunday had in his request moved an ex-parte application to that effect.

Umeibe and Alphonsus were said to have been arrested by the NDLEA at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, on January 19.

Their arrest, the agency said followed interim investigations report which exposed the two as international drug couriers.

'Super cop' Abba Kyari in more trouble as NDLEA investigation takes fresh turn over illegal seizure of Tramadol

Investigations by NDLEA has shown that Abba Kyari and his team failed to disclose N3 billion worth of Tramadol seized in Lagos.

The NDLEA's investigation said Kyari had learnt about the importation of the drug by an individual who claimed to be a pharmacist.

The team were said to have stormed the warehouse where the drug was stored but never reported their discovery to the NDLEA.

NDLEA declares suspended DCP Abba Kyari wanted as damning video evidence emerges

A deputy commissioner of police who was earlier linked to the crimes committed by an internet fraudster has been declared wanted.

The anti-illegal drug agency declared Abba Kyari wanted on Monday, February 14.

According to the agency, Kyari is wanted for being a member of a drug trafficking syndicate across the globe.

