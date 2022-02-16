The DSS has said Nnamdi Kanu cannot wear clothes with an insignia of a lion’s head while in its detention

The security agency made this known after the IPOB leader's lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), complained that his client was still now allowed to change his clothes

While Kanu insists on wearing clothes with the insignia of a lion’s head, the judge reportedly agreed with the DSS that he won't be allowed to wear it

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it cannot allow Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to wear clothes with an insignia of a lion’s head.

The security agency said this on Wednesday, February 16, at the resumed trial of Kanu at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Premium Times reported.

The DSS explained to the Federal High Court in Abuja that detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu won't be allowed to wear clothes with lion's head image. Photo credit: Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Kanu’s lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), drew the trial judge, Binta Nyako’s attention to the difficulties being encountered in trying to get Kanu new clothes at the agency’s detention facility in Abuja.

Recall that the judge had ordered the DSS to allow Kanu change his clothes from the regular Fendi jumpsuit he had been wearing to court.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, the IPOB leader still appeared in the same clothes after the judge's order.

Defending the DSS, Shuaibu Labaran, counsel representing the federal government, told the court on the last adjourned date that Kanu insists on wearing the same outfit to court because it is designer.

At the resumed proceedings on Wednesday, the judge asked the director of Legal Services of the DSS, to provide explanations to the issue.

Responding, the director of Legal Services of the DSS whose name could not be ascertained said:

“My Lord, clothes that were brought for the defendant had lion’s head embroiled on them, and the defendant (Mr Kanu) can’t wear clothes with a lion’s head."

The secret service’s lawyer also explained that “clothes with lion’s head offend the standard operating procedures” of the DSS.

Kanu insists on wearing ethnic attire with insignia of a lion’s head

Speaking in court, Kanu insisted on wearing the Igbo ethnic attire which carries an insignia of a lion’s head, a typical dress worn by IPOB members in the southeast.

TheCable quoted the IPOB leader to have said:

“I want to wear the cloth of my people which is Isi Agu."

However, the judge also reportedly Kano can't wear the clothe.

Justice Nyako said she would allow Kanu to wear plain clothes or retain his present outfit if he so wishes.

However, the judge also reportedly Kano can't wear the clothes.rge before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He was accused of various offences, including treasonable felony and terrorism.

Nnamdi Kanu: How we're treating IPOB leader in detention, DSS opens up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the DSS said Kanu was being adequately taken care of in its custody.

Hamza Pandogari, an official of the agency, said this in a counter-affidavit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He said Kanu is receiving adequate and quality medical attention when necessary.

Source: Legit.ng