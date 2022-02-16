In the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari who is in Belgium for the sixth EU-AU summit, Vice president Yemi Osinbajo presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, February 16.

Among top government officials who attended the meeting included Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, Daily Nigerian reports.

Others ministers in attendance were Hadi Sirika, Zainab Ahmed, Lai Mohammed, Niyi Adebayo, Isa Pantami, Mohammed Sabo Nanono, Zubairu Dada, and Clem Agba.

The vice president presided over the FEC meeting in Buhari's absence (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

Ministers who were not physically present at the meeting attended virtually from their offices in Abuja.

Photos that captured moments in the meeting were shared on Facebook by a presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Buhari to leave Nigeria again as media aide speaks on destination

Meanwhile, Buhari on Tuesday, February 15, left Aso Rock Villa to attend the sixth European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

A statement by a presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, disclosed that at the summit crucial issues on economy, peace and security, climate change and energy transition will be discussed.

Other topics to be deliberated upon include education, culture and vocational training, migration and mobility, agriculture and sustainable development and health systems, and vaccine production.

Shehu added that Buhari will be accompanied to the European nation by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor.

Other delegates are National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The president is expected back in the country on Saturday, February 19. Buhari's proposed trip was also announced by another presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau.

Osinbajo to leave Nigeria again, destination revealed

Before this, Osinabjo on Monday, February 14, left the country for Monrovia, Liberia to attend the formal launch of the year-long commemoration of the country’s bicentennial anniversary.

In a statement by Osinbajo's media aide, Laolu Akande, it was revealed that he was to join other African leaders to grace the event which will be held at the Samuel K. Doe Stadium in Monrovia.

Source: Legit.ng