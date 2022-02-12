In a letter format, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, February 11, commemorated the first anniversary of late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, a former governor of Lagos.

In his letter, Sanwo-Olu noted that although Jakande's death was a painful exit, his achievements and degree of impact in the lives of people will be celebrated.

Sanwo-Olu said he will continue in the legacy of the deceased (Photo: Babajide Sanwo-Olu)

Source: Facebook

The Lagos governor vowed to continue in the legacy of his predecessor exemplified in service, dedication, and the delivery of good governance.

He wrote:

"Dear Baba Jakande,

"It's exactly one year today, that you went to be with the Lord.

"Your transition to the great beyond though a painful exit, but a celebration of all that you achieved, and the great impact you made on everyone who was fortunate to encounter you during your sojourn on earth.

"We will continue to toe the path your legacy has paved for us, and we will not cease to emulate your life of dedication and service, as we continue work towards giving our people good governance.

"Continue to Rest In Peace, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande."

Former Lagos state governor Lateef Jakande is dead

Meanwhile, a former Lagos state governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande was dead. This was announced Sanwo-Olu.

He wrote:

“With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria, and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator, and the first civilian governor of Lagos state, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.”

Alhaji Jakande was a former journalist who became governor of Lagos state in Nigeria from 1979 to 1983, and later was minister of works under the Late Sani Abacha military regime.

He was noted for introducing housing and educational programmes targeted at the poor, building new neighbourhood primary and secondary schools and providing free primary and secondary education.

His government constructed over 30,000 housing units including low-cost estates in Amuwo-Odofin, Ijaiye, Dolphin, Oke-Afa, Ije, Abesan, Iponri, Ipaja, Abule Nla, Epe, Anikantamo, Surulere, Iba, Ikorodu, Badagry.

To fund some of the projects, Jakande increased the tenement rates and price of plots of land in affluent areas of Victoria Island and Lekki Peninsula and the processing fees for lottery, pools and gaming licenses.

He also completed the construction of the General Hospital in Gbagada and Ikorodu and built about 20 health centres within the state.

Source: Legit.ng