The latest style of operation of internet fraudsters in the country has been identified by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The anti-graft agency disclosed that the commission is ready to carry out its full duties in ensuring the suspects are unsuccessful in their mode of operation

Meanwhile, the EFCC in a post shared on its official Facebook page noted that it is no longer business as usual for the Yahoo guys

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has vowed to sustain its war on Internet fraudsters many of whom it says are bringing spiritual dimensions into their acts of criminalities.

The anti-graft commission, in a post shared on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, February 9, disclosed that it would not be business as usual for anyone caught in such an act.

The anti-graft agency wrote:

“Yahoo boys now going spiritual even doing money ritual and making it a new usual we will come for those individuals, tell them it won’t be business as usual.

“No going back on the onslaught against yahoo-yahoo or yahoo-plus, whatever nomenclature. Give up, or give in. The Eagle will get you anytime, anywhere.”

EFCC further advised anyone involved in such a crime to give up or give in, implying that it would take harsh measures against anyone responsible, Premium Times added.

Panic as over 40 ‘Yahoo boys’ dressed in white storm Abuja estate at midnight

No fewer than 40 suspected internet fraudsters attempted to breach security at Mab Global Estate in the Gwarinpa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja but were stopped.

The suspected fraudsters who are popularly known in local parlance as Yahoo boys were dressed in white and tried entering the estate around 11:45 pm on Friday, February 4.

This came less than 24 hours after two military personnel were arrested for harassing civilian security men in the estate.

Pastor lays curses on Yahoo boys

Legit.ng reported earlier that the lead pastor of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, warned anyone who is into internet fraud to repent without delay, saying it is stealing.

The cleric, who accused internet fraudsters popularly called Yahoo boys of committing murder every day, laid curses on them.

Ibiyeomie also cursed policemen who collect money to release Yahoo boys anytime they are arrested.

