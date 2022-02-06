There was a scuffle between some young men suspected to be Yahoo boys and security men at an estate located in Abuja

Dressed in white, the young men tried to force their way in after they were stopped from gaining access into Mab Global Estate

Security personnel manning the gate stopped them around 11:45 pm on Friday, but the suspected fraudsters returned around 2:30 am, insisting they had a party

No fewer than 40 suspected internet fraudsters attempted to breach security at Mab Global Estate in the Gwarinpa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja but were stopped.

The suspected fraudsters who are popularly known in local parlance as Yahoo boys were dressed in white and tried entering the estate around 11:45 pm on Friday, February 4, Vanguard reports.

Photo of alleged internet fraudsters arrested by the EFCC in Benin City. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

This came less than 24 hours after two military personnel were arrested for harassing civilian security men in the estate.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that they were stopped by the combined team of security personnel at the gate after they failed to provide information on the particular house that was expecting them, The Sun reports.

The young men refused to be deterred as they returned in a convoy of 15 cars, carrying over 40 people in white around 2:30 am. They reportedly became aggressive as they tried to force their way into the estate.

The suspected fraudsters, who were said to be carrying leather bags, insisted that they came to honour a birthday party at a plot in which no celebration was happening.

A struggle ensued and the Chief Security Officer of the estate, Denis Omala, had to call for reinforcement to prevent the men from breaching the peace of the estate.

One of the senior members of the estate’s leadership had to rush to the gate late in the night to ensure that the young men were not let in as their intentions were not known.

Pastor lays curses on Yahoo boys

Legit.ng reported earlier that the lead pastor of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, warned anyone who is into internet fraud to repent without delay, saying it is stealing.

The cleric, who accused internet fraudsters popularly called Yahoo boys of committing murder every day, laid curses on them.

Ibiyeomie also cursed policemen who collect money to release Yahoo boys anytime they are arrested.

