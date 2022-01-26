The Federal Ministry of Health has debunked the claim that there are plans to start conducting free DNA tests in government hospitals

The claim which surfaced on Twitter had been circulated by Nigerians across several social media platforms

The minister of state for health, Olorunibe Mamora, said the statement did not emerge from the health ministry

On Monday, January 24, a Nigerian Twitter user, Chijiоke, Ph.D. (@Ekwulu), posted a tweet claiming the Nigerian minister of health said DNA tests will be done for free in every government hospital from June.

The claim has been widely circulated on several social media platforms as Nigerians expressed different reactions to the posts.

Nigeria's minister of state for health, Olorunibe Mamora, debunked the claim on free DNA tests in government hospitals. Photo credit: @NCDCgov

Source: Twitter

DNA testing is done to determine whether someone is the biological parent of an individual. It is usually done when a child’s paternity or maternity is in doubt.

How true is the claim?

Nigeria has two health ministers; the minister of health Osagie Ehanire and the minister of state for health, Olorunibe Mamora.

According to a report filed by TheCable, Mamora, minister of state for health, said such a statement did not emerge from him, Ehanire or the health ministry.

There are also no videos or statement on the ministry’s social media pages and website containing such statement.

The statement also was not published by any credible news platform in the country.

To conclude, the claim that the health minister said there will be free DNA tests in government hospitals from June is false. Mamora, minister of state for health, has debunked it.

