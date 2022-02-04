A new agency named the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) has been established by the federal government

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a new government agency, the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB).

This was disclosed in a statement signed and released by Uwa Suleiman, a media aide to Prof Isa Ali Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy.

the establishment of the agency followed a request made by the minister.

Why NDPB was established

According to Minister Pantami, the NDPB was established in line with global best practice and will focus on data protection and privacy for the country, among others.

He said the successful implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria has significantly increased the adoption of data platforms and accelerated the ‘datafication’ of the country.

The minister said:

“This has increased the importance of having an institution that focuses on data protection and privacy.

“Furthermore, the issuance of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) in January 2019, as a subsidiary legislation to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Act 2007, has increased awareness about the need for data protection and privacy.

“The Bureau will be responsible for consolidating the gains of the NDPR and supporting the process for the development of a primary legislation for data protection and privacy.”

Nigerians react

Prince Emmanuel Etokakpan commented on Facebook:

"Great job Honourable Minister, please when is recruitment starting? I want to bring my wealth of experience to bear here in this bureau. Thanks."

Songo Sunny said:

"Congratulations to the pioneer National Commissioner/ CEO, Dr. Vincent Olatunji. Many thanks and kudos the most active and effective minister of the era, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, FNCS."

Mkm Erena said:

"PMB approves all Pantami's requests. M shaa Allah! This is trust."

Phenice De-First said:

"Shouldn't it be named "Nigeria Cyber Defense Bureau"....? That sound a bit more clear"

Pioneer CEO of NDPB appointed

President Buhari has also approved the recommendation of Pantami, for Dr. Vincent Olatunji to serve as the National Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau.

Dr. Olatunji hails from Ekiti state and, at the time of his appointment, was the Director of the eGovernment Development and Regulations Department at NITDA.

The appointment takes effect immediately, according to the statement.

