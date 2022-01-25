Stakeholders in the justice sector in Nigeria converged in Abuja on Monday, Tuesday 25 to fashion out ways of enhancing service delivery

At the event, VP Osinbajo urged stakeholders in the judicial sector to work hard in reversing the negative perception about the speed of justice delivery in Nigeria

The vice president was also praised by prominent legal practitioners for his reforms during his tenure as Attorney General of Lagos state

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has been commended for his contributions to the transformation of the Lagos state judiciary during his tenure as Attorney General.

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, and Justice Amina Augie, JSC, in separate remarks on Tuesday, January 25 at the opening of the 2022 Justice Sector Summit, in Abuja, recalled the efforts made by Osinbajo in driving judicial reforms in Lagos.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo welcomed by participants on arrival at the summit. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Source: Twitter

Moderating a panel discussion at the summit, Agbakoba described the vice president as his hero especially in leading the charge for justice sector transformation in Nigeria.

He said:

“Two heroes that I have, one is actually the vice president, as Attorney General of Lagos state, you delivered quick and straight to the point, and things worked.”

Corroborating the views of Agbakoba, Justice Augie noted that during his tenure as Attorney General of Lagos state, the VP did a wonderful job and things worked well at the time.

Her words:

“In those days, when our vice president was Attorney General of Lagos state, I participated in at least 3 stakeholders’ forum in which papers were presented on what the government wanted to do in the justice sector in Lagos.

“Each time before he came up with a new law like the one on civil procedure and the rest of them, they held stakeholders’ forum and got contributions from everyone.

“They had a sort of synergy and it worked for everybody, and before you knew it, Lagos state would have come up with a new law that becomes a template that other states now followed.”

In his remarks at the event, Osinbajo urged stakeholders to work hard in reversing the negative perception about the speed of justice delivery in Nigeria, among other issues preventing the transformation of the judiciary in the country.

He said:

“There is also no question that the expeditious delivery of justice cannot wait any longer. The reputation of our system for repeatedly resulting in what the UK court of appeal described as “catastrophic delays” must be reversed.

“We can do better. We have to do better. Our problems are ours, not for spirits, to solve. We must be deliberate in our approach. We must rediscover those attributes that made Nigeria’s judiciary a supplier of high caliber judicial personnel to other countries on the continent.”

Source: Legit.ng