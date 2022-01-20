A former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani, has tweeted on the real age of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The former federal lawmaker stated that said Bola Tinubu is not as old as most Nigerians think he is

In fact, in a jocular tone, Ex-senator Sani claimed that he and the former Lagos governors are age mate

Shehu Sani has made a joke about the real age of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's real age in a post via his Twitter page on Thursday, January 20.

The former Kaduna federal lawmaker stated that he and the All progressives Congress (APC)'s national leaders are guys.

Sani also jokingly said that the former Lagos governor is his age mate.

the former Kaduna senator said he and Tinubu are age mates (Photo: Shehu Sani)

He wrote on Twitter:

"Jagaban is not as old as you portray him. We are both young guys and age mates."

Nigerians react as Tinubu's official Age goes from 79 to 69 on Wikipedia page on his birthday

Meanwhile, a name change edit on the Wikipedia page of Tinubu had stirred huge reactions on social media.

The former governor of Lagos state had marked his 69th birthday on Monday, March 29. He was overwhelmingly celebrated on social media celebration by Nigerian political players and leaders.

A Twitter user @_PLICE first made the observation of a discrepancy in age after the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made a birthday shout-out to Tinubu on Twitter.

Minutes after he raised the alarm, another Twitter user @oreke_lewa pointed out that the age has been edited. It went from 79 to 69.

Nigerians were torn between which of the ages were his in actuality.

Some others were of the opinion that he is way older than 69.

@Danee_nk said:

"So, according to them, Tinubu is just 13 years older than SanwoOlu. Lol."

@IhedibaMoses commented:

"This is to tell you those guys in power are virtually active in what's going on social media. Indirectly we're the ones feeding them with the correction which they implement..."

Wikipedia is known to be carrier of reliable and accurate information from confirmed sources.

While it is easy to access by anyone, Wikipedia says articles, including that of celebrities and public figures, are verified in reliable sources before it is accessible by the public.

