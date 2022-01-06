The exchange rate of Naira to Dollar is affecting the prices of common products in Nigeria, including sachet water

In fact, due to this economic dynamic, a sachet of water now sells for N20 in Kogi state as opposed to N10 earlier

This was made known on Wednesday, January 5, by the Association of Table Water Producers in the state

Kogi - The Kogi State Chapter of the Association of Table Water Producers on Wednesday, January 5, disclosed that the price of a sachet of water (fondly called pure water) has increased from N10 to N20.

In his conversation with Daily Trust on Wednesday, the chairman of the association, Joseph Eseyin, attributed the increment to the high cost of production caused by the exchange rate of Naira to Dollar.

Drinkable water production in Nigeria

Eseyin revealed that based on the current economic realities, a bag of sachet water will now be sold for N200.

The organisation's boss argued that a litre of petrol has increased to N165 while that of film rolls and packing bag are now over N1.6 million per tonne and N7000 per bundle respectively added to the price of diesel.

He explained that the action was not targeted at causing pain for Nigerians but to cushion the effect of the increased price so that members can produce the product in line with the guidelines of the National Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Meanwhile, the sachet water, popularly known as ‘Pure Water’ in Nigeria was reported to be the most popular source of drinking water in most cities and villages.

A former Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr Paul Orhii, said "167 million Nigerians are taking it (pure water)".

If 167 million Nigerians were estimated to be taking pure water in 2013, one can only imagine the number now.

The United Nations put Nigeria's current population at over 211 million. This means a very huge per cent of Nigerians take pure water. It is only very easily accessible, it is also the most affordable (though its price has also risen in recent times as the nation grapples with rising inflation).

Source: Legit.ng