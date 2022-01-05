There will be extreme temperatures greater than 35°C and less than 40°C across some states in Nigeria in the next two days

The prediction was made by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) in a statement released from its Central Forecast Office (CFO)

NiMet listed some states of the federation and how they will be impacted by the current weather condictions

In the two days beginning from Thursday, January 6, to Friday, January 7, parts of Nigeria will experience extreme temperature, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The government agency made the prediction in its weather outlook released from the ency's Central Forecast Office(CFO).

Parts of Niger and Kwara are expected to experience temperature greater than 40°C on Monday, January 6. Photo credit: dmbaker

According to the prediction, parts of Niger and Kwara are expected to experience temperature greater than 40°C on day one, while parts of Kebbi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Adamawa in the north are expected to experience temperatures greater than 35°C and less than 40°C.

In another report by Independent, the agency predicts further that parts of Niger, Kwara, Kogi, FCT, Nasarawa, and Benue in the northcentral are also expected to experience temperatures greater than 35°C and less than 40°C.

Similarly, the entire south (except Lagos state) is expected to be in the same temperature range.

NiMet stated:

"On day two, the 7th of January, parts of Niger and Kwara are expected to experience temperatures greater than 40°C, and Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, and Taraba are expected to record temperature between 35°C and 40°C.

The same is expected over parts of Niger, Kwara, Kogi, FCT, Nasarawa, Benue, and Kogi in the north-central. The south (except Lagos, Ekiti, and Ondo) is expected to be similar temperature range”.

While appealing to Nigerians to avoid leaving humans or animals in the car, NiMET urged the people to drink plenty of water, wear of light and bright clothing, and to stay in the shade such as trees if outside the house.

