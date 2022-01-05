Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab is serving multiple life sentences for attempting to set off a bomb in his underwear on a plane on Christmas Day in 2009

Recently, his billionaire father, Abdul Mutallab has expressed hope that he would see his son again in his lifetime

Farouk's father made this disclosure during an interview while responding to questions regarding him keeping in touch with his son

Nigerian businessman and financier, Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab, the 81-year-old father of Farouk Abdul Mutallab, who is serving a life sentence in a US prison for terrorism, says he hopes to see his son again in his lifetime.

Vanguard reports that the billionaire disclose this in an interview on Wednesday, January 5.

Umaru Abdul Mutallab noted that he keeps in touch with his son, adding that sometimes he speaks with him twice or thrice a month.

Umar Farouk Abdul Mutallab is popularly referred to as the Underwear Bomber or Christmas Bomber. Photo credit: National Pilot Newspaper

He said:

“We cannot phone him. He’s the one who can phone us and we do speak.

“Maybe one day… maybe in my lifetime we would see him back.

“But it is a situation whereby he has three life sentences, plus 40 years. It is a lot.

“But only Almighty Allah will bring us into a situation of seeing him in this world, with his siblings here in Nigeria.”

