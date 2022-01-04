A group of Nigerians living in the UAE have issued a rebuttal concerning a publication concerning the non-issuance of work permits for their compatriots in the Arab country

The group stated that their host country has its own set of laws that should be respected by Nigerians in the country

The Nigerians also exonerated the Nigerian Consul General to the UAE, Mrs. Tayyibat Atinuke Mohammed of any blame

Dubai - A group, United Nigerian Stakeholders in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has dismissed a recent publication concerning the work permit denial for Nigerians by authorities in the UAE.

The report had quoted one Chidi Nwanyanwu who claims to be a spokesperson of a group known as Take-It-Back Movement wherein he condemned the refusal of the government of the United Arab Emirates to renew work permits for Nigerians in the country.

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari recently visited the UAE for bilateral talks. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

But the United Nigeria Stakeholders in the UAE in a statement signed by its president, Hon.Auwalu Rabiu and secretary, Ishola M.O said:

“As fellow Nigerians dwelling, working, and doing businesses in the UAE, we wish to clarify that we are not oblivious of the issues pertaining to work permits for our dear brothers and sisters and particularly the efforts being made by the Nigerian Consul General to the UAE, Mrs. Tayyibat Atinuke Mohammed.

“Whereas we acknowledge the fact that some Nigerians have indeed lost their jobs due to a non-renewal of work permits by the UAE government, we do not consider it wise for a rather uninformed group or organisation to begin to cast aspersions and heap all the blames on the doorstep of the Nigerian Consul General, Mrs. Atinuke Mohammed who has rather been working extremely hard since her appointment not only to unite Nigerians in UAE but also resolve any conflicts involving Nigeria and its citizens and the United Arab Emirates government.

“As an organisation whose members live and do businesses here, we are duty-bound to clarify that the UAE is a society governed by laws and does not tolerate any form of criminal indulgence.

“This largely explains why many rich men and women from our country home, Nigeria prefer UAE as its first travel destination.

“We as citizens and residents of UAE cannot, therefore, change the laws of the land that have given us economic means, hope, and succour as we remain law-abiding to suit those with criminal mindsets.”

The group further said the Consular General has been working round the clock to ensure that regular migrants in the middle-east country are united and have a conducive environment to perform their daily legal businesses.

It added:

“Finally, Mrs. Tayyibat Atinuke Mohammed, since her appointment has indeed brought many innovations on board which afforded Nigerians doing businesses in UAE the grand opportunity for business interactions and economic interests for both countries and particularly to our own benefits.

“We, therefore, pass a vote of confidence on her office and appreciate her enormous capacity as we further urge her to continue in her good works and efforts to see that the work permit problems are amicably resolved and our brothers and sisters' places and pride restored.

“It is also wisdom on our path to urge our brothers and sisters to remain law-abiding and legitimate in their dealings here in UAE.”

Igbo group hails Buhari, FG for fighting for Air Peace

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government have been commended for their role in quelling the feud between the UAE and one of Nigeria's indigenous airlines, Air Peace.

The Igbo Centre for Education and Cultural Advancement (ICECA) said the intervention by President Buhari and the federal government in the saga has changed the group's perspective of the executive towards the Igbo people.

Air Peace, an airline run by Allen Onyema was earlier denied approval for three slots that it requested.

Air Peace gets daily landing slots in Dubai as FG's spat with UAE ends

Meanwhile, Air Peace got a reprieve as the UAE had granted the airline daily landing slots in Dubai.

Also, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority allowed Emirates Airlines 21 weekly landing slots to two airports in Nigeria.

This is because the two countries have resolved the issue in which Air Peace was denied daily landing slots in Dubai, necessitating the Nigerian government to place a ban on Emirates.

Source: Legit.ng