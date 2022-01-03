Wema Bank has cleared the air over rumours of its intention to prosecute Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Global Community Church

The commercial bank in a recent statement it shares a credible relationship with Bakare, hence its refusal to take any action contrary to what is being claimed

Wema Bank's CEO, Ademola Adebise, promised its valued customers that it will continue to operate within the limit of set rules on corporate governance

Claims that Wema Bank is after Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, over a N9 billion facility he obtained from the financial institution have been denied.

In a statement by its managing director and CEO, Ademola Adebise, the commercial bank stated categorically that it has no plan to take any action against the cleric since it shares a credible relationship with him, Leadership reports.

Wema Bank said it has no plan to prosecute Bakare (Photo: Pastor Tunde Bakare)

Adebise, therefore, assured the bank's shareholders and customers that it not stop to operate with "the highest level of corporate governance..."

His words:

“While we are constrained by the reason of confidentiality to respond in details to this publication, we however want to confirm that the customer has maintained a credible relationship with our bank and there is no basis for us to contemplate any action to humiliate our customer.

“Furthermore, we will like to reassure our shareholders and customers that the bank has and will continue to operate with the highest level of corporate governance, following all rules, policies and procedures.”

Uncertainty over WEMA Bank, Pastor Tunde Bakare alleged face-off over N9bn loan used to build church

Meanwhile, it was not clear if the news making the rounds in many quarters is anything to go by about the alleged N9 billion loan given by WEMA Bank to Tunde Bakare.

According to multiple accounts, WEMA Bank was allegedly making frantic efforts to recover the loan given to the fiery clergyman to use to build the 5,000 seater auditorium, annexes, atrium, library, food court, amongst other things.

Legit.ng could independently verify the news but sources say the bank has initiated moves to get the loan repaid after the exit of its former Managing Director, Segun Olekutoyi who was said to be a close friend of Tunde Bakare.

