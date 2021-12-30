A crisis is brewing in Lagos state over the alleged aspiration of Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo) to become the Oba of Oshodi

The Olushi Onigbesa royal family which claimed to be the only family recognised by law to produce the Oba of Oshodi said the Lagos NURTW chairman is not its member

Kabiru Eyantan, the head of the royal family, therefore, appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to intervene before the matter leads to communal violence

Oshodi, Lagos state - The Olushi Onigbesa royal family has appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state to stop Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), from becoming the Oba of Oshodi.

The Punch reported that the Head of the Olushi Onigbesa royal family, Kabiru Eyantan, made the appeal on Wednesday, December 29, during a press briefing.

The Olushi Onigbesa royal family in Lagos appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to stop MC Oluomo's aspiration to become Oba of Oshodi. Photo credits: @jidesanwoolu, @mcoluomofanpage

Source: Instagram

Eyantan noted that another monarch in Lagos, the Oniba of Iba Kingdom in Iba Town, had earlier made reference to MC Oluomo's alleged aspiration to become Oba of Oshodi.

The head of the Onigbesa royal family added that a picture of the NURTW boss dressed in kingly attire intended for an Oba in Yorubaland has also been circulated on social media.

MC Oluomo not eligible to the throne of the Oba of Oshodi

Eyantan said was not eligible to the throne of the Oba of Oshodi and urged the Lagos state government to intervene.

He warned that failure to stop the NURTW boss may lead to communal crisis, breakdown of law and order and bloodshed in Oshodi community.

His words:

“The attention of the Olushi Onigbesa royal family of Oshodi Awori Kingdom has been drawn to the picture of Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, Chairman, NURTW in Lagos State circulated on numerous social media platform where he was dressed in traditional kingly attire intended for an Oba in Yorubaland.

“Our attention has also been drawn to the trending videos and news in social and conventional media with reference to the message delivered by a first class Oba in Ikorodu Division at the coronation anniversary of Oniba of Iba Kingdom in Iba Town, Ikeja Division on the issue of intended aspiration of Akinsanya to become Oba of Oshodi.

“We plead with the Lagos State Government to avert communal crisis, breakdown of law and order and bloodshed in Oshodi community, if urgent action is not taken by our proactive and peace-loving Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to stop MC Oluomo from soliciting to become the Oba of Oshodi or laying claim to the Obaship stool.”

Oshodi Obaship stool: Olushi Onigbesa royal family is the only family eligible

Eyantan said the tribunal of inquiry into chieftaincy matters in respect of the upgrading Baale of Oshodi to first-class Obaship status was set up by the Lagos state government in January 2003.

The tribunal according to him completed its assignment in December 2008 and recommended that the Olushi Onigbesa royal family of Oshodi land is the only family eligible and entitled to the stool of the Oba of Oshodi.

He said MC Oluomo is not a member of Olushi Onigbesa royal family in Oshodi.

His words:

“Alhaji Akinsanya is not a member of the Olushi Onigbesa royal family in Oshodi land and has no right to be the Oba of Oshodi stool and therefore is not eligible to aspire or to be appointed to the stool of Oba of Oshodi."

