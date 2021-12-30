Some Nigerian governors and politicians generally still enjoy eating out at local food spots where they can have some delicious delicacies rare to find in government houses, offices, and official settings.

One of those who still patronises local vendors' dishes is Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state.

In an old video shared on Instagram, Governor Sanwo-Olu was seen making an order for bread and beans (Ewa agoyin) at a popular food joint in the state.

The was a rare sight for most Lagosians (Photo: Thebukawoman)

For most onlookers, it was quite an interesting sight to see the governor stand with locals and make orders for his meal.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian-British, Abiola Adefiranye, derived joy in leveraging on YouTube to teach Britons and others how to make Nigerian dishes.

Abiola, a graduate of the Department of Sociology, University of Lagos, relocated to the United Kingdom after being married to her fiancé, a UK citizen.

The woman, whose YouTube channel is Abby Varieties Tv, teaches how to make nkwobi, efo elegusi, Nigerian stew (ata dindin), Nigerian buns, efo riro, and ofada stew.

She also teaches how to cook international dishes such as jollof rice, fried rice, chicken pepper soup, assorted meats pepper soup, meat pies without oven, scotch eggs, cakes without oven, Agege bread, donuts, sardines bread, shawarma, among others.

Speaking to Legit.ng on this development, she said this line of business was chosen to encourage people to make their own foods as well as eat from home as home made meals are safest and the best.

Abiola added that meals are made with the most available ingredients that can be easily found in the kitchen.

She, therefore, said that individuals with the least ingredients and equipment would be able to make food to their satisfaction against expensive meals at restaurants.

The woman said:

“I make intercontinental food recipe videos, including Nigerian food and snacks. I chose this line of business so as to encourage people to make their own food and eat from home as homemade meals are the best and safest.

“We make our meals with the most available ingredients and kitchen utensils that everyone can easily find in their kitchen.

“Thereby encouraging individuals with the least ingredients and equipment to still be able to make and enjoy the food that they crave for which may cost fortune buying from the restaurant.”

