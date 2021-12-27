Following news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, condolence messages have continued to flow in from notable personalities and organisations

One of such condolence is from the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, who remembered how the deceased fought against apartheid

Buhari noted that a void has been created in the world following the death of the iconic human rights activist

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a condolence message to the president of South African, Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as the people of the country following the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

He also commiserated with Leah Tutu, the spouse of the spiritual leader who passed away at the age of 90.

Desmond Tutu died at the age of 90. Photo credit: RODGER BOSCH/AFP

In a statement released on Sunday, December 26, by one of his media aides, Femi Adesina, the president listed some of the qualities of the deceased which included wisdom, integrity, courage and sound reasoning. He believes that a void has been created in a world that needs these qualities of Tutu's following his death.

Desmond Tutu's lived a life of love and forgiveness

Buhari said the Nobel Prize Laurette's role in the fight against apartheid, and other hardships he went through like jail terms and prolonged exile, took him beyond the pulpit to global, political relevance.

The Nigerian leader prayed for the repose of the soul of the Archbishop. He added that Tutu's life and times sent an unforgettable message on love and forgiveness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa had announced the passing of the veteran cleric on Sunday, December 26 through a statement.

Tutu was awarded the Nobel prize in 1984 for his role in the struggle to abolish the apartheid system.

Goodluck Jonathan mourns Late Desmond Tutu

A former president, Goodluck Jonathan had also condoled with the government and the people of South Africa over the passing of Desmond Tutu.

Jonathan in a condolence message posted on his Facebook Page on Sunday, December 26, said on behalf of himself and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, said Tutu lived a life of service to God and humanity.

He further described Tutu as a global champion for peace, human rights and reconciliation.

