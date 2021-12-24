Dada Ifasooto, one of those who prepare charms for Sunday, Igboho, has left the DSS custody after about six months in detention

Ifasooto, as claimed by Igboho's lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, was released by the service on Friday, December 24

Olajengbesi in a statement he released on Friday claimed that the former detainee was arrested some time in July

The Department of State Services has released one Dada Ifasooto who was said to be in charge of preparing charms for Sunday Igboho.

Punch reports that Ifasooto's release came about six months after he was arrested and detained by the security agents.

Ifasooto was arrested in July (Photo: Sunday Igboho)

The revelation, according to the publication, was made by one of Igboho's lawyers, Pelumi Olajengbesi, in a statement he released on Friday, December 24.

The statement read:

“This is to announce the release of Mr. Dada Ifasooto who was secretly arrested by the State Security Service (SSS) on 16th July, 2021 on the allegation that he is a native doctor who prepares charms for Chief Sunday Igboho.

“Mr. Dada Ifasooto’s whereabouts was unknown for months until one of the released detainees from SSS custody informed our office that he is in the custody of the Secret Service in an underground cell.

“The strange allegations against Mr. Dada Ifasooto and his incarceration defies logical and legal thoughts and underpins the ill-motivated persecution of Chief Sunday Igboho and his associates. Amongst other things, it exposes the straw-clutching antics of the State Security Service in this matter even as it underscores the ridiculous and unlawful length the agency is willing to go.”

Sunday Igboho under extradition procedure back to Nigeria, DSS reveals

Meanwhile, DSS has stated the recent move involving the Yoruba Nation agitator, Igboho. Sunday Igboho was under extradition procedure back to Nigeria.

His counsel, Chief Yomi Aliyu, SAN, had filed a suit against the DSS on Igboho’s behalf at the High Court in Ibadan.

The court had then ordered the DSS to pay Igboho the sum of N20 billion naira as exemplary damages.

However in a series of court affidavits declared and signed on behalf of the DSS by one of its operatives, Johnson Oluwole, and presented before the High Court in Ibadan on Monday, November 22, 2021, the DSS stated that the Yoruba Nation leader was currently undergoing extradition procedure to bring him back to Nigeria.

