Some lawmakers of the Imo state house of assembly have been served with a suspension move following their actions

This move was taken by the Assembly when the lawmakers failed to attend the plenary sessions, during the time the governor presented the 2022 budget

Meanwhile, the speaker who made the announcement also declare the seat of Ngor Okpala vacant over the matter

Imo state- The Imo State House of Assembly on Thursday, December 23, suspended three lawmakers of the Assembly.

Vanguard reports that the suspension took place on the floor of the house following the announcement made by the speaker, Kennedy Ibeh.

The suspended lawmakers were Arthur Egwim (Ideato North) Ngozie Obiefule (Isu) and Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre).

The lawmakers were suspended for their refusal to attend the session when the governor presented the 2022 budget. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

The lawmakers were suspended for their refusal to attend the session when the governor presented the 2022 budget.

The reason given was that when the governor presented the 2022 budget, the house promised to give it an accelerated hearing. These lawmakers ignored to participate in the sitting and the speaker was angry with their action, therefore they were suspended.

On the declaration of the seat of the member representing Ngor Okpala, Tochi Okere, vacant, the house said:

“He has been absent for a period more than the one-third of the sitting period in a year and that automatically attracts the declaration of the seat vacant and has declared the election to take place in the next 90 days.”

However, supporters of the suspended lawmakers from their different constituencies said they would protest against the suspension of their representatives at the state House of Assembly.

