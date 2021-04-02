- 2,619 people have been killed by bandits in Zamfara state according to the state government

- Also, the government said that there are about 30,000 bandits in the state

- Meanwhile, 1,190 people were kidnapped from various parts in the last eight years

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The number of bandits operating in Zamfara state has been revealed by the state government. This was disclosed by Ibrahim Dosara, the commissioner of Information.

According to him, about 2,619 people have been killed in various attacks by bandits. He said the deaths were recorded in the state between 2011 and 2019.

He disclosed this while addressing a press conference on Friday, April 2, in Kaduna state.

About 30,000 bandits are operating across Zamfara state. Photo: Police NG.

Source: Twitter

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Going further, he revealed that 1,190 people were kidnapped from various parts of Zamfara state in the last eight years.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari will not sit and watch while bandits, kidnappers and their sponsors continue to cause mayhem. He has therefore ordered the service chiefs and other security and intelligence coordinators of the nation to mark and take them out.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno, disclosed this after a security meeting, chaired by the Nigerian president in the State House, Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the president also warned the security chiefs that a situation where criminals dictate the pace of security events in the country should be ended immediately, ordering them to be proactive.

Legit.ng had previously reported that President Buhari had been asked to take fast action before things get really bad in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The call was made by the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

According to him, President Buhari is too slow. Going further, he said he would speak his mind to the president if has the sitting with him.

He said he would tell the president to wake up to his responsibilities as the country is falling apart.

Source: Legit