While suicide is not a common response to unmanageable debt, it remains a leading cause of death in Nigeria

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has shared how he almost attempted suicide due to debt levels

The monarch made this revelation at an event in Lagos state where he narrated how music saved him from committing suicide

Lagos state- The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi on Wednesday, December 22, narrated how he almost committed suicide but had a change of mind after listening to good music.

The monarch spoke about his unending love for music and its impact on his life so far.

He described music as a key component of human existence, an iconic cultural expression and the best endowment from God to humanity for all seasons, The Punch reports.

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi revealed Music is a perfect communication with God. Photo credit: From The Palace of Ooni of Ife

Ooni Ogunwusi gave this narration while speaking at the opening session of the maiden edition of ‘Memorable Moments With Music’ at at The Muson Centre, Lagos, according to a statement from the palace on Wednesday.

The monarch narrated that a loan he took to construct a building made him consider a suicide option.

He said:

“I had become very successful in the real estate sector at a very young age. I took a loan of N8 billion about 12 years ago to build high rise building which I had to pull down by myself when we were already on the 10th floor, and the money went down the drain.

“Life turned upside down thereafter and the only option was for me to commit suicide, but listening to series of inspirational music reset my thinking faculty to remember the common saying ‘There is Hope When There is Life."

The Ooni stated that he has taken it as part of the overall mission of the House of Oduduwa to establish a viable model of social cohesion.

