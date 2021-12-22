Akwa Ibom has won the cleanliness performance index study ratings of all states and towns in Nigeria

The rating is an integral part of The State of the Nigeria Environment Annual Report; a project of Clean-up Nigeria

Akwa Ibom had won the competition for four consecutive years in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 and would now keep the trophy

Uyo - Akwa Ibom has been declared the cleanest state in Nigeria for the 4th consecutive year.

Reacting to the feat, an excited Governor Udom Emmanuel charged the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency, AKSEPWMA, to maintain the tempo of ensuring the state retains its pride of place as Nigeria's cleanest state.

Governor Emmanuel receiving the trophy at Government House, Uyo. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

At an enlarged State Executive Council meeting held at Government House, Uyo, the governor received the trophy won by Akwa Ibom as the cleanest state in Nigeria.

The trophy was presented to the governor by the commissioner for environment and solid minerals, Mr. Charles Udoh, and the chairman of AKSEPWMA, Prince Akpan Ikim.

The trophy is now a property of the state having won it for four consecutive years in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 consecutively.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, the governor commended the agency for consistently winning the coveted prize and charged them to do more to ensure that the state remains clean consistently for a decade.

He commended Prince Ikim for interpreting his vision of having a clean environment, noting that a clean environment is one of the key factors investors look out for in any environment they intend to invest as a clean hygiene environment are vital for healthy living in view of the pandemic the world is facing.

Governor Emmanuel called on Akwa Ibom residents to see themselves as ambassadors of the environment and play their part at ensuring they guard against indiscriminate dumping of refuse at unauthorized locations and maintain the highest possible standard in sanitation and hygiene, submitting that the award is an indication that the world is noticing what is going on in the state and reiterated the need for all hands to be on board to maintain and sustain the legacy.

The Akwa Ibom state government also shared photos of the executive council meeting on its official Facebook page.

At the meeting, Governor Emmanuel ordered the payment of salaries and pensions within the next three days.

Source: Legit.ng News