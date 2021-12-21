Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has stirred reactions online after kneeling before President Buhari at Aso Rock

Hundreds of comments trailed the photo of the Kaduna governor and President Buhari which was shared by presidential aide Bashir Ahmad on Facebook

Many Nigerians who commented on the photo hailed Governor El-Rufai, describing him as "humility personified"

Aso Rock - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, December 21.

He was accompanied by Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs in Kaduna.

Photo showing Governor El-Rufai as he kneels before President Buhari at Aso Rock has drawn reactions on social media. Photo credit: Bashir Ahmad

The Kaduna governor has, however, stirred reactions on social media after a photo of him kneeling before President Buhari out of respect was shared by Bashir Ahmad, the president's personal assistant on new media.

Makama Kagarko said:

"Respect, Our Governor our Pride Malam Namu!"

Ibraheem Mu'azzam said:

"Knowledge will give you power, and good character will give respect."

Aysha Ibrahim Mgwt said:

"I love the way he respect ✊ his elders well done malam more respect from this side."

Mustapha Tawheed MustiJaja said:

"He is a loyal type.... So he easily win their ❤️ heart."

Garkuwan Abuja said:

"Humility personified."

Aernan Joy said:

"So what is the news about this? He did to OBJ but later poured out insults on him. Respect is so the right that your superior believe in and eye seeking pictures for the public."

I don’t believe in rehabilitating terrorists, says Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna state has declared that he does not believe in rehabilitating terrorists.

The governor made his position known on Tuesday, December 21 while briefing state house correspondents after meeting with President Buhari.

El-Rufai was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to brief the president on the recent attack which led to the death of 40 persons in Kaduna state.

