Southerners have been urged to join northerners in the ongoing campaign against banditry and terrorism

Some northern groups have started the #NorthIsBleeding and #SecureNorth campaigns to draw attention to the havoc caused by terrorists in the region

A civil rights group has encouraged southerners to join the campaigns, saying the terrorists may move to the south after the north

FCT, Abuja - A civil rights group, Take It Back Movement has called on all Nigerians in the south to join northerners in their campaign against killings in the region.

The Buhari-led government has been accused of failing to protect northerners. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Part of a statement issued by its spokesman, Adeolu Steve, and published by Sahara Reporters on Tuesday, December 14, noted that:

“If we allow terrorists to take over the north, how safe are others in the south? The best is for all of us to rise, forget about our differences, and fight together as one!”

On his part, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar wrote on his official Facebook page:

“The #NorthIsBleeding because we've been complacent. We need to wake up from our slumber and collectively acknowledge that we face an existential threat.

“To #SecureNorth, we need a leadership direction that will mobilise all hands on deck.”

Katsina protesters dispersed by SSS, Police

Recall that some protesters who hit the streets of Katsina recently over the growing activities of bandits and kidnappers in the state were dispersed by operatives of the State Security Services and the police.

The protesters who carried various placards converged at the Kofar Soro roundabout, close to the Emir's palace.

Some of the placards carried by the protesters read, "No More Bloodshed", "We Want The Killings and Banditary Stopped" among many others written in Hausa.

Buhari sends delegation to Sokoto, Katsina over insecurity

Meanwhile, a delegation has been sent to Sokoto and Katsina state by President Buhari over the growing insecurity in both states.

The delegation is expected to get first-hand details of the true situation of things and report back to the Nigerian leader in order for necessary actions to be taken.

The delegation to the two states is led by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (rtd).

Source: Legit.ng