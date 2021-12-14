The State Security Service has raised an alarm over members of the National Assembly being predisposed to various threats

This was revealed on Tuesday, December 14, by the Information Officer of the SSS, Dr Peter Afunanya in Abuja

The security agency advised federal and state lawmakers as well as public functionaries to be security conscious

Abuja - Federal and state lawmakers, public functionaries, travellers as well as students on vacation have been urged to be security conscious and avoid being soft targets of subversive elements.

Daily Nigerian reports that the advise was given by the State Security Service (SSS) at a news conference on Tuesday, December 14, in Abuja.

SSS has advised federal and state legislators to be safety conscious and avoid being targets of abduction, assassination. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Speaking the event, Dr Peter Afunanya, SSS information officer of the SSS also warned sponsors of kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, insurgency and other vices to desist from their evil acts.

Afunanya called on parents and guardians to be watchful of their children and wards as students return home for Yuletide.

The SSS informtion officer went on to note that the advice was necessitated because subversive gangs could target them for recruitment for undesirable intents.

He said:

“Aside students, recessing members of National Assembly/State Houses of Assembly and other public/private sector workers on vacation may be predisposed to threats of various degrees.

“These individuals are susceptible to kidnapping, hijack, assassinations, armed robbery and political manipulations and so, are advised to be security conscious, not to fall victims of these attacks and destructive political maneuvers.”

According to him, it is common knowledge that criminal elements will heighten their inglorious activities before, during and after the festive periods.

Tension as ISWAP abducts Borno government officials while supervising road construction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than five officials of the Borno state government were abducted by Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The victims were supervising the construction of Chibok-Damboa road when they were forcefully taken away on Wednesday, December 1.

It was gathered that the incident occurred near Wovi, a remote village in Chibok local government area of the northeastern state.

Borno deputy speaker opens up on how ISWAP fighters burnt his brother’s house

Meanwhile, the deputy speaker of Borno state House of Assembly, Abdullahi Askira, decried an attack on his brother's house by some insurgents.

Askira said some ISWAP fighters attacked his community and burnt his elder brother's house.

The lawmaker said that his brother's house located in Chan Chan Dana Community in Askira Uba local government area was completely razed by the insurgents on Wednesday, November 10.

