A member of the House of Representatives has empowered rural women in his constituency with N250million

The initiative by the All Progressives Congress lawmaker from Oyo state is a monthly exercise since he was elected

The federal lawmaker, Honorable Akin Alabi, said the empowerment is targeted at women because of how they supported him during the polls

Ibadan - The federal lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara federal constituency, Honorable Akin Alabi has re-emphasised his commitment to alleviating the suffering masses, particularly the women population, who he refers to as ever loyal and a force to always reckon with.

The lawmaker made this known on Friday, October 15 at this month's edition of the Akin Alabi 250 million naira women empowerment scheme which was held at the brewery area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

One of the beneficiaries receiving her stipends from the lawmaker during the event. Photo credit: Akin Alabi media office

Source: Facebook

He reiterated that the roles played by the women in his emergence as a lawmaker can not be underestimated, adding that the program is geared towards giving back to them and also make them have a feel and enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Honourable Alabi said the October edition of the program is a continuation of the 250 million empowerment scheme he had promised at the assumption of office which started in 2019, with the sole aim of empowering the less privileged, particularly women in his constituency.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

While speaking about what drives him to continue the good work, he said he was motivated to come up with the poverty alleviation program in order to give support to women at the grassroots in order to boost whatever type of petty trades they are involved in.

He also stated that the initiative is the reward of the selflessness and support given to him during the electioneering period by the women.

He added that the program was designed to bring the dividends of democracy to the grassroots, adding that 250 women every month get to benefits from the cash empowerment which ranges from N20,000 to N100,000, depending on the needs documented.

Two All Progressives Congress leaders (APC) at the constituency, Alhaji Sodiq Akintunde Akeem and Mrs. Bamidele Akinwale, lauded the lawmaker for being caring to the women population in the area and sustaining it despite the recent economic challenges in Nigeria.

The event was graced by top APC party leaders in the constituency, A-class politicians, well-wishers, and the beneficiaries.

How Hon. Alabi provided emergency relief package for constituents during COVID-19 lockdown

Recall that during the peak of the lockdown in 2020, Honourable Alabi kick-started a door-to-door enlightenment campaign on COVID-19 to teach local residents in his constituency about social distancing and self-isolation.

During the enlightenment campaign, Hon. Alabi provided the first batch of his emergency relief package which includes food items and hygiene products for the residents at their doorstep in order to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home order.

He stated then that it has become imperative for the government to provide palliative measures for the masses in order to make them comply with the guidelines.

Source: Legit