Chief Executive Officer of UTM Offshore, Julius Rone, has begun 2026 on a resounding high, clinching two of Nigeria’s most prestigious honours: New Telegraph Personality of the Year 2025 and The Sun Newspaper’s Investor of the Year. The twin accolades reinforce his reputation as one of the most transformative figures in Nigeria’s energy sector and a defining force in the country’s gas revolution.

Widely referred to as the “Gas King,” Rone’s recognition is closely tied to his leadership of Nigeria’s first-ever Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project, an ambitious undertaking that is repositioning the country within the global energy value chain.

The project has been hailed as a historic leap for Nigeria’s long-standing gas monetisation ambitions.

A visionary redefining Nigeria’s gas klandscape

Rone’s rise is driven by a rare mix of strategic foresight, technical depth, and investment intelligence.

His ability to spot opportunity where others see complexity has consistently set him apart from his peers, earning him admiration across Africa’s business and energy circles.

In an industry defined by scale, capital intensity, and risk, Rone has emerged as a dominant presence.

His leadership has not only reshaped UTM Offshore but has also elevated Nigeria’s profile as a serious gas-exporting nation at a time when cleaner energy solutions are gaining global traction.

The FLNG project changing the game

At the heart of Rone’s recent recognition is the UTM Offshore FLNG facility, designed to produce 1.5 million tonnes of LNG for export and 300,000 tonnes of LPG annually for domestic consumption.

Beyond its commercial value, the project is expected to ease pressure on Nigeria’s energy supply, boost foreign exchange earnings, and deepen local participation in the gas value chain.

The initiative enjoys the backing of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and aligns with the Renewed Hope agenda, which prioritises energy security, economic diversification, and industrial growth.

A career built on impact and excellence

Rone’s professional journey reflects decades of influence across public and private institutions.

He previously served in key roles at the Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), experiences that shaped his understanding of energy development, community engagement, and policy execution.

Since assuming leadership of the UTM Group of Companies in 2008, Rone has steered the organisation with a focus on operational excellence and environmental responsibility. His FLNG vision has attracted global partners such as JGC Holdings, Technip Energies, and KBR, while adhering to rigorous environmental and regulatory standards.

Cementing a place among Africa’s business elite

The double honours further cement Julius Rone’s standing as one of Africa’s most exceptional businessmen.

His sharp intuition, disciplined execution, and capacity to deliver landmark projects continue to distinguish him in a competitive global industry.

As Nigeria pushes to fully harness its vast gas resources, Julius Rone’s influence is unmistakable, and his momentum shows no sign of slowing in 2026.

