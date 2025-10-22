BBNaija housemates are usually lucky to have supportive fans who go all out for their faces to shine

While some are unlucky, Kaybobo is among the lucky ones as his fans surprised him with lucky gifts

In a clip making the rounds, the housemate was supported with a house, among other pricey gifts

Online users are jubilating as Kaybobo was treated to a nice surprise by his fans. The BBNaija housemate who made it to the finals shared a video of his various gifts.

Kaybobo's fans rented him a fully-furnished apartment in Lekki, Lagos, worth the sum of N11 million. They also gave him N4 million in cash, alongside an iPhone 17 Pro Max and other gifts.

It is also worthy of mention that Kaybobo's home furnishing amounts to over N12 million.

BBN Kaybobo's fans gift him duplex worth 11 million. Credit: @kaybronsix

Source: Instagram

His gifts rival those of the other housemates, as none of the other fan bases has extended such a level of benevolence to their favourites.

This cements Kaybobo as a housemate with one of the most supportive fan bases in BBNaija Season 10.



Watch the clips here:



See another post here:

Recall, videos from the Big Brother Naija season 10 house party on Saturday, August 16, have emerged on social media.

Following the drama, some housemates were caught up in heated exchanges, with Imisi being at the centre.

Imisi was caught in separate fights with Kaybobo and Faith after the house party, triggering reactions online.

How fans reacted to Kaybobo's gifts

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@manuel_oluwafisayomi said:

"So his fans put him on pressure to be looking for another 11m next year ? 🤣🤣🤣 it is surly gift from him to himself 😂😂😂😂😂."

@jennynextian141 said:

"Audioo. Fans get this one and could not vote😂😂."

@beygood1992 said:

"His fans have all dis money and didnt vote for him 😂😂😂. Abi na Ai 😂😂."

@omo_veronica said:

"Joro to joro, beans for beans, rice for rice make una shal dey cook food wey una go fit chop ooooo😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@mercybrown2026 said:

"Fans gave you this and you are not smiling because you know the truth my guy 😂😂😂."

BBN Kaybobo's fans gift him duplex worth 11 million. Credit: @kaybronsix

Source: Instagram

@topmost_2 said:

"My own be say when the rent expires who go pay the next one cos 11meter no be small money oooo. Anyways congratulations to him."

@kemisolamii__ said:

"11meter to rent house cos pesin go bbn? Next year see me see bbn🏃‍♂️."

@kome_02 said:

"This year fans really outdid theirselves 😍😍👏👏👏the housemates deserve it too cos they delivered."

@elnathanidadaa said:

"He’s not even surprised because you know he’s the one that bought it for himself."

@barbie31710 said:

"Where did you get a 4 bedroom for 11m in Lekki??I like Kay but this is giving from me to me."

@obotinaswet said:

"Hmmmm may una take am easy ooooo with all this things, we know all this things."



Koyin breaks down after heated clash with Kaybobo

Meanwhile, BBNaija housemate Koyin broke down in tears after a heated food-related argument with Kaybobo.

Fellow housemates stepped in to defuse the situation as emotions ran high on Day 3 of the show.

The ‘Ten Over Ten’ edition kicked off with new twists, ₦150m prize, and its first major emotional moment.

Source: Legit.ng