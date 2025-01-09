

The Miss Universe content who represented Argentina in 2024 has been stripped of her title after claiming that the beauty pageant in November was "fixed"

In a live YouTube broadcast, beauty queen Magali Benejam, who finished 12th in the competition, questioned the final results of the 2024 Miss Universe pageant

She implied that the entire event was a hoax and took hot swipes at all the contestants from different countries

The Argentine representative at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant has been disqualified after alleging that the renowned event was rigged.

In a recent YouTube live session with content creator King Lucho, Magalí Benejam, the contestant, Magalí Benejam, made controversial remarks.

Miss Universe Argentina stripped of her title after dragging fellow contestants. Credit: @chichi_vennessa, @magalibenejaam

Source: Instagram

The 30-year-old from Córdoba, located in northern Argentina, accused the pageant of having suspicious results and suggested that the entire event was a scam.

"When they announced the Top 5, I saw the judges looking at each other in [strange] ways," Benejam claimed, according to a translation by the Latin Times. "They started looking at each other as if to say, 'This is not what we chose, this is not what I chose.' That's what it felt like from the outside and that's where I said, 'OK, this is fixed.' It was always fixed, every year."

During the YouTube interview, she blasted both the winner, 21-year-old Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark, and 37-year-old Miss Puerto Rico Jennifer Colón, who also finished in the top 12.

The model felt that the Danish winner knew she would win because she was accompanied by at least three security guards during the competition's final days.

Benejam went on to say that someone told her that the decision had already been made ten days before.

Then Benejam went after another queen, accusing Colón of being unfriendly and wearing the "worst" gown of the evening.

"I spoke to her a couple of times, but the last few days, she decided to stop talking to me; I don't know why,' Benejam said, according to a translation by the Daily Mail.

Benejam believes her Puerto Rican opponent was "very nervous" and "very much in her element" because she did not reply to a basic question like "how are you?"

Even after losing, Benejam uploaded an Instagram reel with the translated phrase "The best body of this Miss Universe."

When the Miss Universe Organisation learnt of her comments, Benejam was removed from the community on January 2.

"The Miss Universe Organization Announces the Withdrawal of the Miss Universe Argentina Title from Miss Magali Benejam," a statement from the organisation read. "After a thorough review of recent public comments made by Miss Magali Benejam, and based on our core principles, we have decided to withdraw immediately the title of Miss Universe Argentina from Miss Benejam."

The organisation requested that participants adhere to "unwavering principles" such as diversity, inclusivity, and respect for all people "regardless of their backgrounds, beliefs, or experiences."

"The decision comes after careful consideration and aligns with our commitment to uphold the highest standards of personal and professional conduct," the statement continued. "We want to emphasise that this action is taken to protect the integrity of the organisation and the opportunities it provides to women around the world."

A look at her Instagram showed that Benejam has not yet removed "Miss Universe Argentina 2024" from her bio.

Chidimma Adetshina: SA opposition party outraged

Legit.ng previously reported that ActionSA, an opposition party in South Africa, questioned why Chidimma Adetshina was permitted to travel to Nigeria.

This came amid a report of the beauty queen's mother undergoing a fraud and corruption investigation in South Africa.

The alarm raised by ActionSA has stirred reactions from Nigerians. It comes after Chidimma was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng