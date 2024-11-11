BBNaija No Loose Guard stars Wanni and Handi are making headlines after sharing their experience with a friend

During a recent interview, the twin DJs shared how a married woman they were friends with shared their unclad photos online

The celebrity twin sisters’ disclosure was met with interesting reactions from social media users

BBNaija No Loose Guard stars Wanni and Handi Danbaki recently disclosed that a friend of theirs shared their unclad photos on social media.

The celebrity twin DJs were guests on the BTS Reality Show podcast when they spoke about keeping their circle small and being afraid of having friends.

According to the young ladies, they had a friend who posted their unclad photos on social media because they confronted her about something she said about them.

Speaking further, one of the twins said that she’s scared to have friends because that act shows the person can go further to harm them.

Wanni and Handi added that they can accommodate a lot of acquaintances but like to keep their friendship circle small and that they have friends for different purposes.

They said:

“There’s someone that has posted our nude pictures online, a married woman we were friends with posted our nude pictures online because we called her out for something she said about us. We’ve been with girls that have said the worst things about us and Handi and I have learned to be better but once you hurt us like that, we just cut you off because I’m scared. If you can do this kind of thing, what’s the worst thing you can do? We’re very scared of people, we like to keep our circle small because we have learned.”

Watch the full video here:

Reactions as Wanni and Handi speak about friendships

Wanni and Handi’s disclosure about the friend who posted their unclad photos online got social media users talking. Read some of their comments below:

qutiemenz:

“These girls are strong 💪 😍.”

king__miminass:

“My odogwus wa stars ✨ 😍.”

_kaimaa:

“This is just my perspective about friends as well 😫.”

mama_kaiiro:

“😍😍It's Okay Babiies😍.”

ntombifuthi_x:

“😍😍😍my girls.”

abigailpirog:

“I really loved their interview, very interesting, entertaining 🔥.”

Ezenwaforchiamakah:

“Very intelligent girls ..You guys are strong.”

print_plvg:

“Zero smokes on this two make them rest.”

jeb_ben_:

“That woman is shameless.”

adeola_issa_bae:

“The woman will meet her karma 😢.”

icyy_wifeyy__:

“But you talked bad about another woman in the show… you guys don’t need friends be alone please.”

collins_preye3:

“Why do people keep nood on their phone sef, some of y'all are sick😂😂.”

home_of_michelle:

“So how does she have your noods?”

Udosweet:

“Wait, how did a married woman who's not a family have your nood? Ha dis wan tire me.”

Biggie warns Wanni and Handi

Big Brother has warned Handi and Wanni over their manner towards Ninja on the reality show, as seen in a viral video.

In the recording, Biggie called all the housemates and made the twins stand in front as he warned them sternly.

He said that the Ninja was an extension of Biggie's authority on the reality show, and he told the twins to apologise to them.

